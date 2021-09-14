STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Green concerns: Protest at UCMS to shift new building to another location

The teachers’ association wrote a letter to Health Minister Satyendar Jain urging him to shift the proposed building to a nearby area and promote 'sustainable' development.

Published: 14th September 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Faculty and students of UCMS stage a protest at the campus on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Faculty members and students of University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) Delhi, GTB Hospital came together on Monday to protest against the construction of a new building inside GTB Hospital premises, saying it will destroy the greenery in the area.

The teachers’ association wrote a letter to Health Minister Satyendar Jain urging him to shift the proposed building to a nearby area and promote “sustainable” development.

“We, the faculty of UCMS appreciate and support this initiative of developing Covid-dedicated infrastructure in East Delhi. However, we find that the proposed site of the building will damage the rich biodiverse area of the complex, when in fact there is availability of land (with Delhi government) in the nearby areas. We are also aware that the Delhi government under the stewardship of Arvind Kejriwal, and Dr Satyender Jain are rejuvenating lakes and the greenery of Delhi and understands the importance of green environment."

"The proposed site is already a playground. The endangered green area is an internationally recognised hotspot for birds. We find that the NGT also recommends preserving biodiverse and green zones, one such recent instance is of the Delhi University,” the letter read. 

The faculty pointed to the existence of a currently underutilised Covid management facility nearby (at Ram Leela Ground), and stated that the building in the proposed area might make the area unsafe for the girls’ and nursing hostels around it.

“The political establishment at the helm in Delhi government is known for participatory leadership through Mohalla Samitis, RWA involvement, etc. However, in this case the stake holders were not taken on board in such an important decision making,” the letter further read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University College of Medical Sciences GTB Hospital
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp