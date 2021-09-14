Green concerns: Protest at UCMS to shift new building to another location

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Faculty members and students of University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) Delhi, GTB Hospital came together on Monday to protest against the construction of a new building inside GTB Hospital premises, saying it will destroy the greenery in the area.

The teachers’ association wrote a letter to Health Minister Satyendar Jain urging him to shift the proposed building to a nearby area and promote “sustainable” development.

“We, the faculty of UCMS appreciate and support this initiative of developing Covid-dedicated infrastructure in East Delhi. However, we find that the proposed site of the building will damage the rich biodiverse area of the complex, when in fact there is availability of land (with Delhi government) in the nearby areas. We are also aware that the Delhi government under the stewardship of Arvind Kejriwal, and Dr Satyender Jain are rejuvenating lakes and the greenery of Delhi and understands the importance of green environment."

"The proposed site is already a playground. The endangered green area is an internationally recognised hotspot for birds. We find that the NGT also recommends preserving biodiverse and green zones, one such recent instance is of the Delhi University,” the letter read.

The faculty pointed to the existence of a currently underutilised Covid management facility nearby (at Ram Leela Ground), and stated that the building in the proposed area might make the area unsafe for the girls’ and nursing hostels around it.

“The political establishment at the helm in Delhi government is known for participatory leadership through Mohalla Samitis, RWA involvement, etc. However, in this case the stake holders were not taken on board in such an important decision making,” the letter further read.