Sabzi Mandi building collapse: 'Renovation work weakened structure, one arrested', says Delhi police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man, who owned a shop on the ground floor of a building, which collapsed in Sabzi Mandi area killing two children, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly conducting repair work that weakened the structure, police said.

Mohak Arora (26) had recently bought the shop in the four-storey building and was renovating it, they said. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that Arora had got a platform removed from the ground floor of the building on Sunday during the ongoing renovation work at his shop which led to weakening of the building's structure and eventually, it collapsed on Monday," a senior police officer said.

The shop, bought by Arora, earlier sold milk. He was renovating it as he wanted to start some work related to electrical appliances, police said, adding that he already had a shop in Sabzi Mandi. Arora was charged under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)