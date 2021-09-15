Bihar Bhawan ties up with Zomato to deliver 'litti chokha', other state delicacies across Delhi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Here's some good news for Bihar natives living in the national capital. The traditional cuisine of the state is all set to get delivered to your doorstep, courtesy: an innovative initiative by Palka Sahni, the resident commissioner (RC) at Bihar Bhavan. To have Bihar cuisine, including the lip-smacking 'Litti Chokha', all you need to do is pick up your phone and place an order online.

The Bihar Bhavan officials have gone all out and taken help from food delivery aggregator Zomato to deliver the cuisine of their state. The demands for litti chokha, fried fish have grown by leaps and bounds and a good number of Delhiites are looking at tickling their taste buds.

"The recipes and cuisines of Bihar have a variety, a unique aura, and an enchanting enigma that connects people. The food is rare and strikingly different from other states," Sahni told The New Indian Express, further adding that there is a wide range of delicacies like Ahuna Champaran Mutton, Litti Chokha, Mutton Tash, Bihari Kebab, Ghughni, Chicken curry, and scores of traditional regional dishes.

All these delicacies are a part of the menu at the canteen of Bihar Bhawan as well are available to order via Zomato.

Elaborating on the initiative, Sahni who has worked towards changing the ambience of Bihar Bhawan, said that via a melange of cultural influences, the gastronomy of the state is a vivid representation of three regional cuisines, Magahi, Maithili and Bhojpuri. It is majorly determined by the style of cooking in Bengal and Uttar Pradesh and what caught our fancy is the distinct taste.

Anand Kumar, the manager of the canteen at Bihar Bhawan, said that the litti and brinjal chokha are prepared on low heat in a wooden fire. "An expert in rolling litti with other nutrients like sattu, bask the pieces of litti putting on a coal fire in a special oven. When the littis are prepared, the pieces are mixed with ghee and then served to the people or delivered through Zomato's network of suppliers," he said.

A pack of three littis with chokha is charged at Rs 125 on Zomato.

A separate corner for an exhibition of artifacts is also been developed at the Bihar Bhawan.