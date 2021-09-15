Delhi BJP to enroll COVID-19 orphans for assistance under PM-Cares fund

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will start enrolling orphans, who have lost their parents to COVID-19, to help them pick up the pieces under the 'Sewa Samarpan Abhiyan' (Service Commitment Campaign).

The three-week long campaign will start on September 17, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta said that under the Prime Minis er Gareeb Kalyan Yujana, free ration would be distributed among the needy. Orphaned children will be registered so that they can be helped under the PM-Cares fund, said the BJP leader. PM-Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund was created in March 2020 following the Covid pandemic.

The Center made provisions under the scheme to provide free education as well as give a monthly financial support to Covid orphans above 18 years of age for the next five years. This would help the them to take care of their personal requirements during higher education. On reaching the age of 23, one will get the corpus amount as one lump-sum for personal and professional use.

The government also has a similar scheme for children who lost single parent or both to Covid-19. They will be paid a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 till they attain the age of 25 and also be provided free education.

Gupta said that during the campaign, the party will hold various programmes, which will be broadcast through the NaMo app.

“At mandal level programmes, the differently able people will be given artificial limbs and appliances. Also, at district level, health training camps will be organised. Fruits will be distributed to old age homes and orphanages,” Gupta added. The youth wing (yuva morcha) of the party will also organise blood donation camps.