HC tells Delhi government to decide on visitors at religious places

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that in view of a 'significant drop' in COVID-19 cases, there was 'selective exclusion' of religious places even in the latest order of DDMA.

Published: 15th September 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

People gather at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi on Monday to offer prayers

People gather at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi on Monday to offer prayers. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to take a decision on a representation seeking that visitors be allowed at religious places, subject to strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols.

"We direct the respondent authorities to decide the representation dated July 25, 2021 in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the case, as expeditiously as possible and practicable," ordered a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh while dealing with a plea by NGO Distress Management Collective.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that in view of a 'significant drop' in COVID-19 cases, while the authorities had permitted the opening of several places including malls, gyms and spas, there was 'selective exclusion' of religious places even in the latest order of Delhi Disaster Management Authority dated August 30.

"We are giving them a direction to decide the issue," said the court after hearing the counsel. In the petition filed through lawyer Robin Raju, the petitioner said that an online worship service will never provide the same experience as a physical visit and this continued prohibition gives an impression that they see religious place not as a necessity. 

