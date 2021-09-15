Two held for killing elder brother in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two younger brothers killed their elder brother by beating him to death as he created trouble to the family members with his drinking problem. The deceased was identified as Rajesh, a resident of Mange Ram park extension, Budh Vihar.

After the 34-year-old collapsed, they packed the dead body in a gunny bag and dumped the corpse in Begumpur area. The police received information on 13 September at the Begampur police station regarding a dead body found in a gunny bag near Rohini Sector-23 Mange Ram Park.

The police said that the deceased was a habitual drunker and used to create trouble for the family members daily. "On 9th and 10th September, the two younger brothers brutally hit Rajesh but did not shift him to the hospital for treatment. The deceased collapsed on Sunday. Thereafter they packed the body in a plastic bora/ bag and dumped the body in the area of Begumpur Police Station jurisdiction," said the official.

On investigating the deceased body, the police found a few external injuries. The police has further registered an FIR and arrested the two accused brothers.