Utilise Common Effluent Treatment Plants to clean Yamuna river: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

The meeting focused on making a sustainable plan to clean Yamuna by reducing the amount of industrial waste coming through storm water drains.

Published: 15th September 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Water and Industries Minister Satyendar Jain convened a meeting with Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) scientists.

The Delhi government is planning to boost the capacity utilisation of all the existing 13 Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) of the DSIIDC, so that all industrial waste gets treated before falling into Yamuna.  Additionally, all storm water drains carrying industrial waste are connected with the CETPs. Yamuna receives an appreciable volume of untreated wastewater through storm water drains.

These storm water drains carry both industrial as well domestic wastes depending on the locality of the drains. There are 29 industrial clusters spread across the national capital. These clusters have 13 CETPs, which can treat 212 MLD of industrial waste at their full capacity. Currently, these CETPs are treating around 50-55 MLD waste.

"There is enough infrastructure available with DSIIDC to treat the industrial waste. However, these are not utilised to their maximum capacity. To clean the industrial waste flowing into Yamuna, all the available resources must be utilised to their maximum capacity and all departments must work and achieve their individual target within 3 years," said Jain.

