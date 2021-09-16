STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi BJP accuses AAP of graft in DTC bus upkeep contract

Eight BJP MLAs under the leadership of Bidhuri on Wednesday also met the chairman of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Suresh N Patel, and submitted a memorandum.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:25 AM

BJP MLAs have submitted a petition to the CVC. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After accusing the Delhi government of corruption in the purchase of buses for Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged a scam in awarding contracts for the maintenance of old buses.

Leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said that the cost of a non-AC bus was around Rs 50 lakh but the Delhi government had given an annual maintenance contract (AMC) for each bus.

“After the alleged scam in the purchase of 1,000 new buses, now another big scam has cropped up in the name of maintenance of old DTC buses,” he said.

Eight BJP MLAs under the leadership of Bidhuri on Wednesday also met the chairman of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Suresh N Patel, and submitted a memorandum demanding an inquiry into the matter.

The CVC chairman has assured an inquiry into the matter, said a press statement issued by the Delhi BJP.

The memorandum to the CVC said driving these old buses was dangerous from the safety point of view.

These old buses should have been removed from the roads and replaced by new buses.

