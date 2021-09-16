STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi reported least number of cybercrimes among four metros in 2020: NCRB data

Among the four major metro cities, Mumbai registered 2,433 cases, Chennai registered 186 cases, and Kolkata registered 172 cases.

Published: 16th September 2021

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Among the four major metropolitan cities, Delhi registered the least number of cybercrime cases at 166, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. However, cybercrimes in the national capital saw an increase in 2020 as compared to 2019 when it registered 107 such cases.

Among the four major metro cities, Mumbai registered 2,433 cases, Chennai registered 186 cases, and Kolkata registered 172 cases, the data showed.

The NCRB, which functions under the Union home ministry, classified 19 cities with over 20 lakh population as metropolitans -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Surat.

Among them, Bengaluru reported highest number of cybercrime cases at 8,892 while Coimbatore recorded four such cases. Of the total 166 cases registered in Delhi last year, 12 cases were related to cyber stalking/bullying of women/children (section 354D of IPC), the data showed.

Mumbai registered 105 cases of cyber stalking and bullying, Chennai registered two such cases, and no such case was reported in Kolkata, according to data. Two cases of OTP fraud, 19 cases of online banking fraud, six cases of cheating (section 420) and nine other cases were registered in Delhi in 2020, the data showed.

While Mumbai witnessed 57 cases of OTP fraud, Chennai and Kolkata reported no such cases. A total of 289 cases of online banking fraud were registered in Mumbai, it said. No case of fake news on social media (section 505) was lodged in the national capital, however, the numbers for Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata stood at five, 14 and 11 respectively, the data showed.

Analysis of cybercrimes reported from the 19 metropolitan cities cited that personal revenge, anger, fraud, extortion, and sexual exploitation were among the motives behind such offences. Delhi reported two cases of crimes committed due to personal revenge, three due to anger, 23 cases of fraud, 15 of extortion, 20 of sexual exploitation, and 103 in the others category in 2020, the data showed.

