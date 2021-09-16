IMD issues orange alert, warns of heavy rainfall in Delhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert warning of moderate to heavy rain in the national capital on Thursday.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted strong winds in the national capital along with the rainfall.

Earlier on September 11, senior scientist, RK Jenamani said that the national capital will receive a fresh bout of rain from September 17.

The senior scientist had informed that Delhi has received the highest 24-hour rainfall this year in 121 years.

Several areas, including the Delhi airport, were waterlogged after heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday. Heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging have disrupted the normal, everyday life in various parts of Delhi.