Kejriwal government rapped by HC for delay in 100-bed hospital project

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday termed it a “misfortune of the public” that a 100-bedded hospital in the city’s Najafgarh area was not completed because of the “lethargic” approach of the Delhi government in processing the forest clearance in spite of the Centre writing to it.

The court granted time to the Delhi government to file its reply to the petition and point out the “least possible time” within which the permission/sanction will be granted and posted the matter for hearing on November 8.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation by Rajesh Kaushik, a lawyer, seeking a direction to the two governments to complete the establishment of the hospital at the site of Rural Health Training Centre in Najafgarh.

“Do something so that the construction is over. You can so say no also but don’t sit tight. You decide as per law,” the bench said. “It is the misfortune of the public at large that a 100-bedded hospital could not be completed because of the lethargic approach on part of the Delhi government,” said the bench.

Advocate Anurag Ahluwalia, appearing for the Centre, informed the court that the project was 80 per cent complete and is awaiting clearance from the forest department.