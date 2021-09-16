STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Masterplan to treat 155 MGD wastewater flowing to Yamuna, says Satyender Jain

Yamuna receives 105 MGD of wastewater from Haryana via two major drains; 90 MGD from Badshahpur drain in Gurugram and Drain No.6 from Sonipat.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Water and Industries Minister Satyender Jain on Wednesday said the Delhi government will lay a masterplan to treat 155 MGD wastewater being discharged into the Yamuna river from neighbouring states.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), Jain said: “Yamuna does not belong to a particular state but the whole country and to achieve the target of cleaning it, we will do whatever is needed.”

He further said cleaning the Yamuna was the “top priority” of AAP government.

Yamuna receives 105 MGD of wastewater from Haryana via two major drains; 90 MGD from Badshahpur drain in Gurugram and Drain No.6 from Sonipat. Similarly, 50 MGD of wastewater from Uttar Pradesh falls into Ghazipur Drain, which drains into the Yamuna. 

The drains coming from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will be treated either by diverting to STPs or through in-situ drain treatment. The treated water will be used for rejuvenating lakes and water bodies, groundwater recharge and the rest will be discharged into the Yamuna.

“Wastewater can solve water problems of any city when handled properly, and DJB has taken a few initiatives in this direction. Pipelines are being laid to carry treated water to various lakes, water bodies, tanks and green areas of the Narela area for rejuvenation and recharging purposes,”  Jain added.

As per DJB, the Ghazipur drain wastewater will be tapped and treated. Recycled water will be diverted to lakes and green areas of East Delhi and excess clean water will be released into the drain for rejuvenation.

This initiative will also eliminate the issue of foul odour and reduce the problem of groundwater contamination, as clean water would dilute the contaminants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board Yamuna river
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp