Minor pleads to donate part of liver to dad, HC seeks responses from Delhi government, ILBS

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the state government and hospital authorities on the petition filed by 17 years and nine months old boy.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Delhi government and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) on a petition by a minor seeking permission to donate part of his liver to his ailing father, who is suffering from advance stage of liver failure.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the state government and hospital authorities on the petition filed by 17 years and nine months old boy.

The court said the counter  affidavit be filed by the authorities within three days and a responsible officer of ILBS remain present in the hearing through video conferencing on September 24.

The boy, through his mother, challenged an order passed by the hospital rejecting his application for donating part of his liver to ailing father.

He said there was non-application of mind by the hospital authorities as the rule permits donation of part of liver by a minor in exceptional circumstances which aspect has been totally ignored.

The plea said the boy’s mother and elder brother have been denied permission to donate their organs on medical grounds and now permission has also been denied to him for the same.

It said the boy’s case is of exceptional nature and as per the opinion of doctors, urgent transplant is required hence the necessary permission is liable to be granted. 

As per the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, there is no complete prohibition for a minor to donate a human organ or tissue by a minor and a minor is also permitted to donate organ and tissue in a manner as may be prescribed by the government.

