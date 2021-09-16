‘Non-stop’ buses during night hours leave Delhi commuters fuming

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Travelling in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses has become difficult for the commuters, especially the women, during night hours.

With the Covid cases dropping in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed 100 per cent seating in all public transport.

However, several commuters have raised complaints that despite space and seats available, bus drivers do not stop the buses.

According to the information shared by the Central Control Centre of DTC to an RTI query, it has received nearly 1,900 complaints from the commuters against the DTC bus drivers.

The complaints ranged from the conductors not stopping the buses, rude behaviour, fast driving, taking wrong routes, playing songs in high volume, not allowing passengers to sit on the available seats among others.

As per RTI, the number of complaints dropped in comparison to last four years, however, officials said that it was because the bus services were shut for nearly two months due to the lockdown and re-opened with restricted seating arrangements.

As per the information received, people have largely complained about bus not stopping at designated bus stops, despite availability of seats, rude behaviour by the conductor, fast driving and various other complaints.

At ITO, there are two bus stops and despite passengers standing at the bus stop, the drivers do not stop the buses even when there are vacant seats in the bus.

“I left my office at 6.30 pm and its 8.00pm now. I have seen several buses going empty but none stopped,” said Riya, a daily bus commuter.