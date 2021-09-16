STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water supply disruption in parts of Delhi till Friday due to heavy rains

Published: 16th September 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 09:00 AM

Water Tap

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Water supply will be affected in parts of southwest Delhi till September 17 due to a disruption at the Dichaon Kalan underground reservoir because of heavy rains, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Wednesday.

The DJB had earlier said supply will be unavailable in parts of southwest Delhi till September 20.  Residents can call on toll-free numbers — 18001217744 and 8527995818 — to book tankers.

“Water will not be available through the pipeline till September 17 tentatively. Till then, water will be made available through tankers,” the DJB said.

The affected areas are Gopal Nagar, Lokesh Park, Dichaon village, Mitraon village, Kair village, Surakhpur, Shiv Enclave, Hira Park, Najafgarh Park, Nirmal Vihar, Gupta Market, Aggarwal Colony, Ekta Vihar, Gopal Nagar group of colonies, Krishna Vihar and Shri Krishan Colony, Aradhna Enclave, Baba Haridass Nagar, Baba Haridass Colony, Sainik Enclave, Naveen Palace, Vinobha Enclave and Extension, Surya Kunj and Sarswati Kunj, Jharoda village, Mahesh Garden, Janta Vihar and Extension and Satyam Puram.

