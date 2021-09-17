STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government asks private construction sites to follow 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution

The Delhi government has asked all private construction sites to follow its 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution in the city.

Published: 17th September 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has asked all private construction sites to follow its 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

The AAP-led government had conducted a review meeting with all state-run agencies engaged in construction work in Delhi and they were told to submit their action plans to prevent dust pollution by September 21.

"Many private agencies are also involved in construction work in the city. We conducted a meeting with over 50 such companies, including L&T, Shapoorji, among others.

"These private construction sites have been asked to comply with the 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution within 15 days," Rai said.

The minister further said the government also discussed about the problems faced in the construction work last year.

Under the 14-point guidelines, construction sites should be covered from all sides using tin sheds.

The sites measuring more than 20,000 square metres will have to deploy anti-smog guns.

Vehicles carrying construction material should also be covered.

There should be no collection of construction and demolition (C&D) waste on roadside.

Besides grinding of stones will also not be allowed in the open, the guidelines stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government delhi Delhi pollution
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp