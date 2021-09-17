First time: Counselling of students in government schools for career in army

Gayathri Mani By

NEW DELHI: After implementing Deshbhakti Curriculum, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the first time is going to organise ‘Counselling for career in Indian Army’ in Delhi Government Schools.

Officials of the Directorate General of Recruiting, Army will conduct the session and counsel and orient the students about Indian Army.

The career counseling session will be organised in 10 government schools on a pilot basis. The main aim of the government behind organising this counseling is to orient the students about different career options after school.

“DOE is organising counseling session for its students to orient them about different career options available for them after school. These sessions will help the students in making their career choices and enable them to prepare accordingly,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular said.

“A career in the Armed Forces is one of the most prestigious and respected positions in the country. Students who aspire to pursue a career filled with excitement, adventure, and challenges while serving the country have the option of joining the army,” it said.

“To orient our students about the career in the army and its recruitment process, the DTE GEN of Recruiting, Indian Army has kindly given the consent to organise Army career counseling session.” The DOE has further directed the principals of these 10 schools to organise the in-person counseling session for students and direct their officers of National Cadet Corps to arrange for the sessions in their respective schools.

Session from September 17

Session will start from September 17 and will continue till September 28. “We’re starting in 10 schools and based upon its results and feedback, it will be expanded in other sschools,” said Shailendra Sharma, Education Advisor to DOE Director