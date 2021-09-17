STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mega monsoon spell creates new records in Capital

According to the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for Delhi, has received 1,159.4mm of rainfall this season till September 16 afternoon.

Published: 17th September 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles on a waterlogged road near Pragati Maidan

Vehicles on a waterlogged road near Pragati Maidan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s September rainfall has breached the 400-mm mark. The enormity of this can be 
understood when compared to the 404-mm rainfall received by the city in the entire 2019 monsoon period. At 403mm till Thursday afternoon, it is the highest precipitation in the month since 1944 when the national capital was pounded by 417.3mm showers. 

The city received moderate rains on Thursday with the weather office predicting more showers over the weekend. Strong surface winds also sweep through the city during the day. According to the weather office, 12.6mm rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday.

“The city will witness generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain thundershowers on Friday,” an official of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the weather office had issued an orange alert for Thursday.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season’s average, the MeT office said. Relative humidity at 8.30am on Thursday was 98 per cent while it stood at 87 per cent at 5.30 PM.

The monsoon this year has already unleashed 1,159.4mm in Delhi till Thursday afternoon, the highest since 1964 and the third-highest ever, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Between June 1, when the monsoon season starts, and September 15, the city normally gets 614.3mm of rainfall. The monsoon withdraws from Delhi by September 25.

According to the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, has received 1,159.4mm of rainfall this season till Thursday afternoon. It had gauged 1,155.6mm of rainfall in 1975 and 1190.9mm in 1964. The all-time record is 1,420.3mm rainfall in 1933. This is only the third time in the last two decades that the monsoon rainfall in Delhi breached the 1,000mm mark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Rain Delhi Monsoon
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp