Waterlogging, traffic snarls across Delhi

The traffic police had to shut Pul Prahladpur underpass on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in south Delhi due to waterlogging.

Delhi rains, Delhi traffic

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at NH9 after rain in New Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As heavy rains lashed the national capital on Thursday, traffic snarls and waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city. 

According to the Public Works Department (PWD), areas that witnessed waterlogging included Pul Prahladpur underpass, Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Anand Parbat, Zakhira underpass, Nangloi, Mundka, Uttam Nagar, Rohtak Road, Sangam Vihar, Dabri, Sitapuri, Krishna Nagar, Madhu Vihar, Chhattarpur, Badli, and Kirari. The traffic police had to shut Pul Prahladpur underpass on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in south Delhi due to waterlogging. Consequently, the traffic police issued advisories on social media asking commuters to avoid such roads. 

