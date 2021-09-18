STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir to open fourth Jan Rasoi in East Delhi

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir announced the opening of fourth Jan Rasoi in his constituency.

Published: 18th September 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir announced the opening of fourth Jan Rasoi in his constituency.  

The fourth facility will be inaugurated in Laxminagar, informed Gambhir. The highlight is that a garbage storage unit has been turned into the public kitchen. 

“The PM is working day and night for 130 crore people of the country. On the occasion of his birthday, a gift is being given from my side to the people of East Delhi. It is also the vision of the PM that no poor person or their family should sleep hungry in the country. It is my endeavour to make arrangements for at least one time full meal for as many poor people as possible,” the lawmaker said. 

The cricketer-turned-politician  has so far opened three public kitchens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir Jan Rasoi BJP
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp