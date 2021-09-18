BJP MP Gautam Gambhir to open fourth Jan Rasoi in East Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir announced the opening of fourth Jan Rasoi in his constituency.

The fourth facility will be inaugurated in Laxminagar, informed Gambhir. The highlight is that a garbage storage unit has been turned into the public kitchen.

“The PM is working day and night for 130 crore people of the country. On the occasion of his birthday, a gift is being given from my side to the people of East Delhi. It is also the vision of the PM that no poor person or their family should sleep hungry in the country. It is my endeavour to make arrangements for at least one time full meal for as many poor people as possible,” the lawmaker said.

The cricketer-turned-politician has so far opened three public kitchens.