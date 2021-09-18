STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Code for your supper

While India is still unsure about cryptocurrency, this Delhi restaurant is betting on people’s appetite for 
virtual money

Published: 18th September 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

The Connaught Place-based Ardor 2.1 is the first restaurant in Delhi to accept cryptocurrency.

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

We’ve always been pushing the boundaries as a brand and this is our latest attempt,” notes Suveett Kalra, as he talks about his restaurant Ardor 2.1. The Connaught Place-based restaurant is the first in Delhi to accept cryptocurrency as a means to pay for a new Digital Thali. “Since everything has become digital, from bookings to menus, we thought why not complete the circle and have a completely digitised experience from start to finish?” notes the restaurateur.

“This is a pilot project, and we begin today. I am curious to see if there are any takers in the first place, which is why we have created a specific menu offering, for which there’s an additional 20 per cent discount if you pay by cryptocurrency,” says Kalra. He adds that if there are indeed enough takers, he might consider extending the payment option to the entire menu.

Pay in cryptocurrency
for a new Digital Thali 

“I know cryptocurrency has become a buzzword. A friend in France suggested it to me as a model. Since then, a couple of Indian friends have told me it is going to be the next big thing.” Admitting that there is still a “grey area” in the market and so it is not one he wants to rush into, Kalra points out, “I always do my research and have found out that there’s a Supreme Court judgment that allows you to engage in any trade.”

Ready to obey all guidelines set by the necessary ministries, Kalra mentions, “We are offering a 20 per cent off on the thali itself for people who will be paying by cryptocurrency, and we will immediately convert that into INR so that it is registered. Individuals may proceed with these kinds of transactions as they want, but companies need to stick to certain laws, and that is what we are following as a company. ”

While Kalra says the restaurant will accept certain cryptocurrencies, and it has the requisite wallets, he does not want to step on any toes, legal or otherwise. The restaurant does not want to become an arbitrator in the market. He says, “There are a lot of eventualities to be worked out. Apart from all that, values change by the minute. If our thali costs x amount, and someone says they will pay in crypto but it’s become x minus 0.0005 amount and so even the discount matters, well, we don’t want to get into that.”

“For instance, who would have thought 10 years ago that all, if not most, tasks could be done and co-ordinated over a Zoom call? That is the reality today, and all kinds of payments could be done through cryptocurrency tomorrow,” Kalra concludes.

Crypto 101
As per every account, cryptocurrencies, also often referred to as coins, are digital currencies that are secured through cryptography, which is the enciphering and deciphering of messages in secret code or cipher. Many of them rely on blockchain technology — a distributed ledger of all transactions that is decentralised, accessible to and by all, in order to ensure security as well as independence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp