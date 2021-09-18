Delhi: Four members of Hashim Baba and Sharukh gangs arrested, firearms seized

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four key members of the Hashim Baba and Sharukh gang were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. One of the arrested, Danny, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. Sophisticated weapons were also seized by the police.

The arrested have been identified as Govind Singh Dhapa alias Danny (20), a native of Kathmandu, Nepal, Aman Khan, Pawan, and Sahil who is brother of gangster Sharukh. Joint CP (Crime) Alok Kumar said, “A team of Special Task Force (STF) under Inspector Sunil Teotia conducted several raids at the suspected hideouts of Shahrukh, Danny, Aman and their associates in Delhi and NCR. In a major crackdown, the STF arrested Sahil, who was in possession of firearms and was wanted in a murder case.”

On September 13, the team arrested Aman Khan, a sharp shooter in the gang and wanted in murder and attempt to murder cases registered at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station.

“On September 16, based on a tip that Danny would come near Okhla Mandi, the STF laid a trap and the suspect was surrounded. On seeing the police, Danny tried to take out his pistol but was overpowered,” said the JCP.

According to police, gangster Shahrukh wanted to establish his supremacy in south and east Delhi after the arrest of gangster Hasim Baba but had to face rival Ravi Gangwal. Sharukh and associates have killed three close associates of Gangwal since March.

With the arrest of four persons, six cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and Arms Act have been solved.