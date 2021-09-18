STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Scheme to aid Covid victims' kins gets 10,000 applications

2,499 applications were received for availing the monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 each and another 7,937 for the one-time assistance of Rs 50,000.

Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A total of 10,436 applications were received under the CM financial assistance scheme launched for providing financial help to the dependents of people who died of Covid, the Delhi government said on Friday.

Under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwaar Arthik Sahayata Yojna, 2,499 applications were received for availing the monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 each and another 7,937 for the one-time assistance of Rs 50,000.

“The Delhi government has controlled corona very well under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Despite this, many people have lost their loved ones. The government is serious about providing all possible help to all the children who have lost their parents and have become orphans,” said Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

At the same time, the government has started providing financial help to 1,188 beneficiaries under the category of monthly assistance meant for children orphaned in the pandemic and for those households which lost their sole breadwinner.

The orphans will be able to avail the benefit till the age of 
25 years.

Of the total 5,675 applications were approved for the one-time ex gratia, the names of 2,764 are available in the list of the Union Home Ministry, while the remaining 2,911 applications have not been matched.

