Delhi: Third Covid death in September, 33 new cases in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Friday recorded one death due to Covid-19 and 33 fresh cases at a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the third fatality due to the infection reported this month after one each on September 7 and September 16, according to official figures. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection has increased to 25,085.

Also, 22 positive cases pertaining to previous weeks were added on the ICMR portal on Thursday. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 72,099 tests — 52,181 RT-PCR tests and 21,918 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. The number of active cases decreased to 407 on Friday from 409 a day before, according to the latest bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation was 109 and the number of containment zones slightly rose to 96 from 94.The stock of coronavirus vaccine will last for another eight days, according to the bulletin.

As on Friday morning, 1,87,440 doses of Covaxin and 12,02,280 jabs of Covishield were left in stock, it said.

In all, the government has received 1,53,14,150 vaccine doses till date, of which, 34,28,360 doses were of Covaxin and the remaining were Covishield.