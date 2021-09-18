STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth Congress observes PM Modi's birthday as ‘National Unemployment Day’

Terming the IYC’s ‘Halla Bol’ programme a “revolution” against unemployment, IYC national president Srinivas B V said unemployment in the country has severely increased under the Modi regime.

IYC members protest against unemployment. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Youth Congress on Friday observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as ‘National Unemployment Day’, alleging that the Modi government had been “lying for the past seven years in the name of employment”.

“Today on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, a revolution against unemployment is taking place. The birthday of Chacha Nehru is celebrated as Children’s Day and the birthday of PM Modi, who made India unemployed, is being celebrated as National Unemployment Day,” he said.

The IYC national chief further said that the PM should understand that employment is not provided by rhetoric, “one has to work to provide employment and policies have to be implemented”.

