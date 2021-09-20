STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi police arrest man duping job aspirants in Uttar Pradesh

Published: 20th September 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly being part of a racket that duped around 40 people on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Railways.

Accused Mohammad Raghib Firoz of Greater Noida holds a post-graduate degree in psychology and a diploma in journalism and mass communication. He coordinated all activities of the racket, including collection of money from victims, filling of various forms regarding appointment and training, besides other miscellaneous affairs in the commission of the economic offence, police said.

Two people, Brij Kishore and Sachin Kumar, were arrested in the case earlier, they said. The police said around 40 job aspirants were cheated to the tune of Rs 2.44 crore by the accused. Most of the victims come from poor families in villages of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. 

Comments

