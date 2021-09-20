Two arrested for illegal ATM transactions in outer Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two men, who used to commit fraudulent transactions while pretending to help illiterate and elderly persons withdraw cash from ATMs, were arrested in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area.

The police said that 16 ATM cards and a swipe machine were recovered from the accused - Sumit (28) and Rohit (19), residents of Sultanpuri in outer Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said: "The accused disclosed that they targeted illiterate or elderly persons on the pretext of helping them in ATM booths and exchanged their cards after knowing the PIN and made withdrawals later."