Action against nine jail officials in Delhi's Rohini for aiding conman

Chandrasekhar was lodged in Tihar jail after getting arrested in April 2017 from a hotel here in the EC bribery case.

Published: 21st September 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Action will be taken against nine officials of Rohini prison for allegedly helping conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in running an extortion racket from behind bars.

A jail superintendent, three deputy superintendents, two assistant superintendents, a head warder and two warders will face action as an internal inquiry has found negligence on their part, officials said on Monday.

Chandrasekhar was lodged in Tihar jail after getting arrested in April 2017 from a hotel here in the EC bribery case. It was alleged that he took money from AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran to bribe EC officials in connection with the dispute over the AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol.

According to a senior jail official, the internal inquiry has revealed that Chandrasekhar was using a mobile phone with the help of the jail staff. 

