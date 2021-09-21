Civil defence volunteer arrested in Delhi for snatching woman's gold chain

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old civil defence volunteer was arrested for allegedly snatching a woman's gold chain in south Delhi's Neb Sarai, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Mukul Verma had been working as a civil defence volunteer for the last seven months in Sangam Vihar.

Civil defence volunteers work under the command of district magistrates in Delhi.

A goldsmith, Rakesh Verma (42), to whom the accused had sold the snatched gold chain has also been held, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on September 17.

The bike-borne accused snatched the gold chain of the woman who was walking on the road at around 2.30 pm on that day.

The woman, however, gave her written complaint to the police on Monday, a police officer said.

“The victim could not note down the complete registration number of the offending vehicle at the time of the incident, but managed to recollect last few digits of it which along with CCTV camera footage helped the police to identify the owner of the bike,” a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "During the course of investigation, raids were conducted in several place in Delhi and Ghaziabad, and the accused was arrested on Monday."

During questioning, Mukesh disclosed that he had sold the chain to Rakesh based in Sangam Vihar, he said.

When Rakesh was interrogated, he told the police that he had melted the snatched gold chain, he added.

Police has taken the melted gold metal into its custody and seized the bike used in the commission of offence.

They added that Mukesh was earlier involved in three cases of theft.