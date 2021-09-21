STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal updates citizens on air quality by posting daily AQI, PM levels

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had started posting updates on air quality index and particulate matter levels from Saturday.

Published: 21st September 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started tweeting daily updates on air quality in the city, with his government shifting its focus to combat expected high levels of pollution during the winter months.

"Air pollution data for 21 Sep (safe limit in brackets)- AQI- 83 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 satisfactory) PM 10- 81 (0 to 50 good, 51 to 100 satisfactory) PM2.5- 31 (0 to 30 Good, 31 to 60 satisfactory)," Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday.

The chief minister had started posting updates on air quality index (AQI) and particulate matter (PM) levels from Saturday.

He had also said that air quality in Delhi will start deteriorating from mid-October with crop residue burning and claimed that neighbouring states have not done anything to support farmers.

Kejriwal has been tweeting daily updates on air quality on his official handle.

"The move is indicative of the Kejriwal government's efforts to combat winter air pollution levels this year on a war footing by taking together all stakeholders, including people of the city as well as neighbouring states," said a government functionary.

The air quality tweets by the chief minister make people aware about the issue of pollution and emphasise the need for timely action to take the steps to check it, he said.

Delhi faces high levels of air pollution with onset of winters, the season coinciding with paddy straw (parali) burning in the fields in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi government is pressing for adoption of a biodecomposer developed by Pusa Institute and demanding that the Centre direct states to support their farmers for using it.

Earlier, Kejriwal said that a third party survey by the central government agency WAPCOS has found that use of biodecomposer is effective in getting rid of crop residue and thereby prevent its burning by the farmers.

He had also said that crop residue burning in neighbouring states in the October month was a major factor behind high level of air pollution in Delhi.

The Delhi government last year distributed biodecomposer free of cost that was used by farmers on 1935 acre of farm land to convert stubble into manure.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the Delhi government will double the coverage of biodecomposer sprinkling on 4,000 hectare of land.

Apart from trying to address the stubble burning problem, the Delhi government has also taken steps to check dust pollution.

The government has asked the construction agencies to take dust control measures warning "coercive" action against non compliance.

It has also prohibited storage, sale, purchase and use of firecrackers ahead of Diwali this year.

The city used to witness deadly smog post Diwali, before the ban was imposed last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal delhi CM delhi Delhi pollution
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp