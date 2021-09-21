STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Congress flays CM Arvind Kejriwal's job promises to Uttarakhand

Kejriwal on Sunday promised to take 'big steps' to end migration from Uttarakhand, assuring an unemployment allowance and an 80 per cent job quota for people of the state.

Published: 21st September 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Only 440 people got jobs in the last seven years in Delhi but AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal promised one lakh jobs to the youth of Uttarakhand in six months, the Delhi Congress said on Monday, terming it a "deceitful guarantee" to the people of the poll-bound Himalayan state. 

Kejriwal on Sunday promised to take "big steps" to end migration from Uttarakhand, assuring an unemployment allowance and an 80 per cent job quota for people of the state if his party comes to power in the next elections.

Making six promises, Kejriwal said every youth of Uttarakhand would get employment if the AAP is voted to power and assured a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 to an individual from every family till they got a job. "Kejriwal has made a six-point deceitful guarantee to the people of 'Dev Bhoomi', Uttarakhand, like he had done with the people of Delhi," said Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Kumar.

He said the Delhi government should give Rs 7,000 per month unemployment allowance to the 13 lakh youth registered with the government portal. Kumar further said, "Kejriwal has promised the people of Uttarakhand that he would provide jobs in six months like he had promised 8 lakh jobs in five years to the youth of Delhi."

