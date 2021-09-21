STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid

The patient, a resident of Ghaziabad, was brought to the hospital with post-Covid complications, which included breathing difficulties, blood in sputum and high-grade fever.

Published: 21st September 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old man got a new lease of life after he underwent successful surgery to remove his right kidney and a portion of his left lung which had been severely infected with mucormycosis or black fungus post-Covid. A multidisciplinary team of doctors performed the surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, which claimed that this case of mucormycosis involving a kidney, lung, and sinus was being reported in medical literature as the “first such case in the world happening after Covid”.

The patient, a resident of Ghaziabad, was brought to the hospital with post-Covid complications, which included breathing difficulties, blood in sputum, and high-grade fever. After investigation, it was found that the mucor had not only penetrated his nasal cavity but also his left lung and the right kidney, the hospital said in a statement.

“The portion of the lung and the kidney both had been severely damaged and there was a fear of further spread. Therefore an emergency removal of mucor-infected areas was planned,” it said. The team that performed the surgery included Dr Sabyasachi Bal, a thoracic surgeon who removed the infected lung, Dr Manu Gupta, a senior urologist who removed the kidney, and Dr Varun Rai, a consultant in the ENT department, who did sinus surgery and debriment of mucor from the nasal area.

“It was a complicated case. Time was of the essence, in this case, to save the patient as other organs could have been infected. The kidney had become non-functional,” according to urologist Dr  Gupta.“The fungus was found to have almost spread to the liver and the large intestine. With great difficulty, the infected kidney could be removed without injuring the adjacent organs.” Dr Parakh said the patient is recovering well and would be on oral anti-fungal medicine for a few more weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
black fungus post Covid complications Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp