East Delhi Municipal Corporation brings out new policy for spas

The policy was given an anticipatory approval on Monday, and it will now be brought in the Standing Committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said.

Published: 21st September 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Massage, Spa treatment

Representational image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led EDMC has floated a new policy for operation of spas and massage centres here which includes provisions to disallow cross-gender massage, and possession of a professional certificate by persons giving the service to customers, the area’s mayor said on Monday.

Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that the policy was given an anticipatory approval on Monday, and it will now be brought in the Standing Committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. "As per this new spa policy, only a male person (masseur) can offer massage service to male customers, and only a woman (masseuse) can offer massage to female customers," the mayor said.

Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also approved new stricter guidelines for operation of spa and massage centres.

