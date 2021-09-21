STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC seeks reply of Delhi government as more liquor vendors seek extension of licences

The court issued notice and asked the government to respond on an application filed by Delhi Liquor Traders Association.

Published: 21st September 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

wine, alcohol, liquor

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Delhi government on two pleas by retail liquor vendors seeking to extend their licences in particular categories till November 16 in parity with other categories under the provisions of the Delhi Excise Act.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Amit Bansal issued notice and asked the government to respond on an application filed by Delhi Liquor Traders Association.

The association, represented through senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, sought parity with other licence holders who have been granted extension till November 16, while these private retailers have been told that their licences will not be renewed or extended beyond September 30, in view of the new Excise Policy of Delhi. 

The court listed both the pleas for further proceedings on September 24, when other batch of matters challenging the tender process and the new excise policy are coming up for hearing.

The association, which claims to represent 143 licenced liquor traders has filed the present application in its pending petition in which it has contended that the New Excise Policy 2021 restores the 'Zamindari' system. 

