AAP promise of Konkani Academy in national capital yet to be fulfilled 

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is busy trying to woo voters in poll-bound states.

On Tuesday, it was the turn of Goa, where he made a plethora of promises during his second visit in last two months.

However, a promise made some nine months back by the AAP to set up a Konkani language academy in the capital still remains unfulfilled.

In a cabinet meeting on January 8, the Delhi government had approved the setting up of Konkani Academy.

Konkani is the official language of Goa and around 60 per cent of state residents speak the language.

The announcement regarding this was made even before the notification after the AAP decided to contest polls in Goa.

A statement from Chief Minister’s Office at that time stated that the purpose of this academy would be “to facilitate the growth and promotion of the Konkani language and culture in the national capital”.

The academy was supposed to be set up under the Department of Art, Culture and Languages of the Delhi government.

The aim was to familiarise Delhiites with the rich Konkani culture, language, literature and folk arts.

An association of Goans in Delhi had also met the CM to express gratitude for the move. Nearly nine months later, according to officials, the Konakni Academy has not taken shape on ground.

"The academy has been notified but no office space has been allotted, nor has any governing council member been selected till now," informed an official at the Art, Culture and Languages Department.