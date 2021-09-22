Delhi riots: Court says enough proof to charge six accused

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court on Tuesday framed charges against six accused in three separate cases of murder during the communal clash at northeast Delhi in February 2020, prima facie enough material on record against them.

Through a common order, Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav framed charges and explained it to all the accused persons, to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

“I am of the considered opinion that prima facie there is enough material on record to frame charges against the accused persons under requisite sections,” said ASJ Yadav.

The judge noted that despite no CCTV footage, a public witness gave a categorical account of the incidents and also identified all the accused — Mohd Salman, Parvez, Ashraf Ali, Sonu Saifi, Javed Ali, and Arif.

The court said that the accused were around the scene of the crime as per their Call Data Record (CDR) but their counsels had no plausible explanation in this regard.

The police said that the accused were undoubtedly part of the riotous mob which had committed brutal murders of three innocent persons, as they belonged to a different community.

The accused have been charged under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153-A (promoting disharmony, enmity, or feelings of hatred between different religious groups).

Charges have also been framed under IPC Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Arms Act.