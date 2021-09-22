Plight of Pakistani migrants in Delhi Jal Board Maidan gets HC notice

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought replies from the Centre, Delhi government and Tata Power on a plea seeking electricity connection for 200 Hindu minority migrants families, comprising of almost 800 people, currently living in Delhi Jal Board Maidan at Adarsh Nagar.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Amit Bansal issued notices to the ministries of home affairs and defence, Delhi government, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC), Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) and District Magistrate of North Delhi and asked them to file reply to the petition.

Petitioner Hariom, who works for the welfare of ‘minority migrants’ from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in India, said “Migrants from Pakistan on account of their religious persecution believed that coming to India will give their kids a bright and safe future but no electricity has shattered their dreams of meaningful existence.”

The matter is listed for further hearing on October 22.