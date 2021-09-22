STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Plight of Pakistani migrants in Delhi Jal Board Maidan gets HC notice

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Amit Bansal issued notices to the ministries of home affairs and defence, Delhi government,

Published: 22nd September 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought replies from the Centre, Delhi government and Tata Power on a plea seeking electricity connection for 200 Hindu minority migrants families, comprising of almost 800 people, currently living in Delhi Jal Board Maidan at Adarsh Nagar.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Amit Bansal issued notices to the ministries of home affairs and defence, Delhi government, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC), Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) and District Magistrate of North Delhi and asked them to file reply to the petition. 

Petitioner Hariom, who works for the welfare of ‘minority migrants’ from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in India, said “Migrants from Pakistan on account of their religious persecution believed that coming to India will give their kids a bright and safe future but no electricity has shattered their dreams of meaningful existence.” 

The matter is listed for further hearing on October 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistani Migrants Delhi High Court Delhi Jal Board Maidan
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp