Students pressure Jamia to reopen university campus as COVID wanes in Delhi

Published: 22nd September 2021 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (File Photo | Jamia Millia website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Various student groups have urged Jamia Millia Islamia to reopen its campus in view of the improved Covid-19 situation in Delhi. 

Although other central varsities like the Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University have initiated phase-wise reopening of their campuses, Jamia Millia Islamia has not yet made any announcement.

In a joint statement, student groups like the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Campus Front of India, Students’ Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Students’ Federation of India and others have demanded that the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia be reopened at the earliest.

“For almost two years since the establishment of the lockdown due to the pandemic, students have been facing serious problems due to closure of schools, colleges and university campuses. At one point, it was necessary to close all campuses due to increasing Covid cases and health issues. The situation has totally changed now,” the statement read. 

It further read, “Most of the institutions and public places have already opened and with adequate sanitisation and social distancing, people have started using all the public facilities.”

An official of the varsity, however, said it was decided in a meeting that students of  science courses which require practical work should be allowed to access libraries and laboratories.

It was also decided that PhD students who have to submit their thesis be allowed to enter the campus, provided they have received at least one dose of anti-Covid vaccine, he said.

Few students given permission to enter campus

Zero death & 39 new cases 

Delhi on Tuesday reported 39 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to the city government’s health bulletin.

The national capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far. The cumulative case tally stands at 14, 38,556, while over 14.13 lakh people have either been discharged or have recovered or migrated out, it said.

Eighteen patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 25,085 and the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin stated.

It said that 66,278 tests were conducted on the previous day, of which 42,261 were RT-PCR tests, while the rest rapid antigen tests.

There are 400 active cases in Delhi, up from 379 on the previous day, according to the Tuesday bulletin. 

Comments

