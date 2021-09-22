Vijay Goel seeks guidance from President Kovind on furthering Gandhian values

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister Vijay Goel paid a courtesy call to President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, after PM Narendra Modi nominated him as the vice-chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti.

Goel sought guidance on his new role from Kovind after presenting him with a Khadi Vastra and Charkha.

The president in turn said that the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi should widely be propagated, and that the students and youth should follow Gandhiji’s teachings.

He added that Gandhiji always stressed on morality, and that his lifestyle empowered the underprivileged.

“I always say that we should follow Gandhiji’s ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, and humility in life,” the president said.

Goel assured the president that Gandhi’s teachings would be spread all over India and that museums in Gandhi Smriti and Gandhi Darshan will be popularised so that more people visit.

He also updated the president about the programme scheduled for Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary.