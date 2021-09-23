ABVP protests outside Delhi restaurant refusing entry to saree-clad woman

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The RSS-affiliated ABVP on Thursday protested outside a restaurant in south Delhi that had allegedly refused entry to a woman wearing saree.

Women activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested outside the eatery and later entered its premises to express their opposition to the restaurant's act.

In a Facebook post, Anita Choudaary had alleged that she was not allowed to enter Aquila restaurant at Ansal Plaza on Sunday because she was wearing saree.

Responding to the allegations, the restaurant on Wednesday took to Instagram to clarify their side of the story.

It said the "10 second" clip posted by Choudaary was part of a conversation that lasted for "one hour".

According to the restaurant, the comment on saree not being a "smart casual" outfit in the video shared by Choudaary was a way to "tackle" the situation and they had even apologised for the remark.

ABVP's State Girls Coordinator, Valentina Brahma said, "A woman was stopped from entering Aquila restaurant in the national capital just because she was wearing a saree. It is highly condemnable and ABVP strongly opposes this incident."

"And at the same time demands the government to take strict action against such restaurants which in any way insult Indian culture and attire. We entered the restaurant today in Indian attire with the intention to bring out the hotel management out of their colonial hangover," she said.

ABVP Delhi's state secretary and national media convener Sidharth Yadav, who was also present during the protest, said saree is the pride of a woman.

"India is in the 75th year of independence, but even today some people are narrow-minded. Our fight is to defeat this 'colonial mindset'. Saree is the pride of a woman and such an incident in the capital of the country is highly condemnable," he said.

The student outfit claimed that after their demonstration, the manager of the restaurant apologized and assured that no such incident would take place in future.