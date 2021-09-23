COVID, lung disease co-existence may create issues: AIIMS-Delhi study

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: Pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare disease mimics clinically and radiologically with COVID-19 infection. However, both are different. They can complicate and cause a diagnostic dilemma when they co-exist, suggests a new study conducted by AIIMS-Delhi.

The study notes that pathophysiology and the management of PAP and COVID-19 are different. Any delay in diagnosing these two diseases can lead to poor patient outcomes by failing to isolate a COVID-19 case. The study says that PAP severity varies from mild to severe. It gives dyspnea, cough, hemoptysis with or without fever.

The clinical picture of the disease varies from a milder form of fever, dry cough with or without expectoration, to severe disease-causing respiratory distress, pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and can even lead to death.

Radiologically, the findings of COVID-19 are similar to those of PAP. PAP mimics the COVID-19, posing a differential challenge. Therefore, for proper management of the disease, it is important to differentiate it from other pathologies.

In a rare case report at the AIIMS, a 34-year old female patient, who was a known case of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, came with an acute exacerbation in the emergency department and tested positive for COVID-19.

"We followed a systematic approach consisting of clinical, laboratory, radiologic parameters to differentiate the cause of this exacerbation. The lady, known case of autoimmune 'PAP', presented to the hospital with a history of low-grade fever, breathing difficulty, and dry cough from the last four days in the emergency department. She was diagnosed with PAP two years back. She had received one total lung lavage (TLL) therapy for the same," the study narrates.

Following admission at the AIIMS, she was to undergo another session of TLL when during pre-procedure workup she tested positive for COVID-19. Her stay in ICU was eight days. She underwent TLL therapy and was finally discharged.

