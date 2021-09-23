STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Cycle Walk project gets Lt Governor Anil Baijal's push at DDA meet

Published: 23rd September 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration of Delhi’s first ‘Cycle Walk’ project screened at the DDA meeting

Illustration of Delhi’s first ‘Cycle Walk’ project screened at the DDA meeting. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday advised the officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to "proactively pursue grant of approvals or clearances pending with various agencies for timely completion of Delhi's first 'Cycle Walk' project".

Under Phase 1 of the project, 36 km of cycle and walking tracks are to be developed in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Saket, Greater Kailash, Sant Nagar, and adjoining localities of south Delhi which will pass through master plan greens - forests areas. Phase 1 is divided in three sub-phases.

The track will loop around the city like a ring and connect metro stations, bus stands, industrial, recreational, high-density residential areas and business and educational districts. Nearly 7 km of the track will be elevated, and the remaining stretch will be at-grade (surface level). 

The project aims to reduce air pollution in the national  capital at least 20 per cent. "Chaired a meeting with VC, DDA@official_dda to review the progress of 'The Delhi Cycle Walk Project', Phase I, from Sangam Vihar to Vasant Kunj; Chirag Delhi to Sant Nagar and Chirag Delhi to Asiad village. The project is an important step towards providing pollution free and green commuting options to the residents of Delhi, while addressing the needs and safety of cyclists and enhancing walkability options for pedestrians," Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

"While appreciating the work done so far DDA was advised to proactively pursue grant of approvals/ clearances pending with various agencies for timely completion of the project," Baijal's tweet reads.

Approximately 11 lakh people in Delhi commute daily on bicycles, and authorities are making efforts to increase the number of cycle users to 50 lakh to cut down pollution levels. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had laid the foundation stone for the Rs 550-crore project just before the Delhi assembly elections in December 2019.  The project is expected to be completed in four years.

