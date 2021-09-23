Flooding issue in Delhi's Pul Prahladpur underpass to be solved soon: PWD officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Recurrent waterlogging problem at Pul Prahladpur underpass in south Delhi will be solved in the next four to five months as the Public Works Department (PWD) is taking several remedial measures, including the construction of a new pump and a pump house to clear water from there, said PWD officials.

According to the PWD officials, a huge pump will be created at the site and an additional motor pump of 800 horse power will also be installed to remove water accumulated in the underpass. The underpass already has two pumps with cumulative capacity of 500 horse power that are meant to clear the area for vehicles.

"The new pump will be able to clear around 60 lakh litres of water per hour and hence it will help in solving the waterlogging issue," said a senior PWD official. He said a mechanised automated bar screen will also be set up at the pump to clear the garbage stopping the flow of water.

"We are hoping to solve the problem of waterlogging in the next 4-5 months. Our efforts are to ensure that the Pul Prahladpur underpass does not get inundated in the next monsoon season," the official said. PWD officials said the main cause of waterlogging is the overflow of a nearby DJB sewer line.

DMRC to discuss arbitration payout

NEW DELHI: The Board of Directors of the DMRC is likely to meet on September 24 to discuss the issue of arbitration amount to be given to Anil Ambani group firm and Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd, sources said. SC on September 9 upheld the 2017 arbitration award worth over Rs 4,600 crore in favour of the firm, enforceable against the DMRC.

Sources said the board of directors is likely to meet on Friday and the arbitration amount is expected to be on the agenda. On the day of the judgement, the DMRC in a statement said, "The judgment is being currently analysed for future course of action."