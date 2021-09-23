STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Delhi Police Commissioner YS Dadwal passes away at 70

The 1974-batch IPS officer became the Delhi Police Commissioner in 2007 and was transferred to Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) as its Director General in 2010.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Police Commissioner Y S Dadwal has died here following prolonged illness, officials said on Thursday. He was 70.

A senior police officer said Dadwal died on Wednesday night in Delhi.

He used to live in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

The 1974-batch IPS officer became the Delhi Police Commissioner in 2007 and was transferred to Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) as its Director General in 2010.

He retired from SSB in 2011.

Dadwal was the Delhi Police chief when the Batla House encounter took place in which Special Cell Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was killed.

