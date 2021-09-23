Heroin worth Rs 90 lakh seized from Uttar Pradesh-based peddler in Outer Delhi, hunt on for more

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A drug supplier was arrested with 500 gm heroin worth Rs 90 lakh in Outer Delhi's Bhalaswa area, said the police on Wednesday. The accused identified as Imran (40) is a resident of Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh. He worked for one Yunus Khan based in Bareilly.

DCP (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan said: "Heroin worth Rs 90 lakh (approx) in international market was recovered by the team of Anti-Narcotics Cell. The trafficker was nabbed and 500 gm quality heroin was recovered from his possession. Investigation is in progress."

Police said the accused brought the consignment from Khan to supply it in areas such as Bhalaswa Dairy, Khayala on Tuesday. "During the interrogation, the accused revealed that Khan always handed over the drugs to him and never disclosed details of the buyer like phone number or address. He would direct him to reach a specific place/spot and deliver the consignment," said a senior police officer.

An FIR has been registered in the case and investigation is going on to bust the entire syndicate and the dealer Yunus Khan, buyers and others involved in the case, said the police.

Raids at other cities

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has recovered around 37 kg of narcotic drugs from Delhi and Noida in the last two weeks after seizing 3,000 kg of heroin at Gujarat’s Mundra port. Eight persons, including Afghan and Uzbekistan nationals, have been arrested. Heroin was concealed in bags filled with unprocessed talc powder.

"Immediate follow-up operations were carried out in New Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Mandvi, Gandhidham, and Vijaywada. This led to recovering 16.1 k of heroin from a godown in Delhi, 10.2 kg of powder suspected to be cocaine and 11 kg of substance suspected to be heroin from a residential place in Noida," it added.