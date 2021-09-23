Hygiene management course in Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and JLL India on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a key partnership initiative.

Under the partnership, JLL will be one of the key partners in designing the curriculum for BBA in Facilities and Hygiene Management, a first-of-its-kind course in India. The course will include components of on-the-job training which will be supported by JLL, along with placements for the young graduates.

Announcing the partnership, Professor Dr Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor of DSEU said, "We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with JLL. It is indeed a good news that JLL may consider absorbing the entire batch of 60 students on completion of their degree. We appreciate the support extended by JLL in curriculum design. It is such academia-industry partnerships that have the potential to transform higher education in unexplored but high demand areas."

She further said that "We take it upon ourselves to make our students job ready. This means not just equipping them with technical knowledge but to teach them 21st-century skills, what we call the 'Face the World' skills such as effective communication, interpersonal skills, problem solving, critical thinking and many more skills."

Sandeep Sethi, Managing Director of Work Dynamics - West Asia, JLL, said, "The role of the facilities management industry has evolved tremendously in the past couple of years and it's important for students to understand how this industry can help in creating diverse new roles. As a purpose-led, responsible enterprise, we believe that this programme advances the industry's agenda and fulfils our commitment to give back to the community."