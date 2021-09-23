STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hygiene management course in Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University

Under the partnership, JLL will be one of the key partners in designing the curriculum for BBA in Facilities and Hygiene Management, a first-of-its-kind course in India.

Published: 23rd September 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and JLL India on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a key partnership initiative. 

Under the partnership, JLL will be one of the key partners in designing the curriculum for BBA in Facilities and Hygiene Management, a first-of-its-kind course in India. The course will include components of on-the-job training which will be supported by JLL, along with placements for the young graduates.

Announcing the partnership, Professor Dr Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor of DSEU said, "We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with JLL. It is indeed a good news that JLL may consider absorbing the entire batch of 60 students on completion of their degree. We appreciate the support extended by JLL in curriculum design. It is such academia-industry partnerships that have the potential to transform higher education in unexplored but high demand areas."

She further said that "We take it upon ourselves to make our students job ready. This means not just equipping them with technical knowledge but to teach them 21st-century skills, what we call the 'Face the World' skills such as effective communication, interpersonal skills, problem solving, critical thinking and many more skills."

Sandeep Sethi, Managing Director of Work Dynamics - West Asia, JLL, said, "The role of the facilities management industry has evolved tremendously in the past couple of years and it's important for students to understand how this industry can help in creating diverse new roles. As a purpose-led, responsible enterprise, we believe that this programme advances the industry's agenda and fulfils our commitment to give back to the community."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University JLL India
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp