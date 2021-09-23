STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea in Delhi HC seeks guidelines for private detectives

The high court heard the plea by a woman, who was aggrieved by an allegedly illegal investigation carried out by a private investigator, and granted the Centre six weeks to file its response.

Published: 23rd September 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 08:29 AM

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's stand on a plea seeking framing of guidelines to regulate the activities of private detectives. Justice Rekha Palli heard the plea by a woman, who was aggrieved by an allegedly illegal investigation carried out by a private investigator, and granted the Centre six weeks to file its response.

Central government lawyer Amit Mahajan stated that the petitioner was free to take action under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act that are applicable to any offence committed by private detectives.

The counsel for the petitioner claimed that several private detectives in India operate without being subjected to any oversight. He added that although a bill was introduced before Rajya Sabha in 2007, no progress was madeThe matter is next up for hearing on January 10.

