South Delhi Municipal Corporation portal to speed up permission for shooting films

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shooting films in south Delhi is going to be much easier from now onwards. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, under its ease of doing business initiative, has launched a portal to provide permission for film shoots at different locations under its jurisdiction.

It said that the municipal corporation developed the web portal for smooth facilitation of the entire process of granting approval, and applicants will have to apply through SDMC's official website.

The statement said that after submitting relevant documents and paying the permission fee, the filmmakers will get approval for film shooting from the directorate of press and information (P&I) of the civic body within a period of three days.

Meanwhile, under ease of doing business, a 'single-window' policy for online approval of film shooting is also being developed for various agencies of the national capital. The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) has been appointed the nodal agency for this purpose, the statement

further said.

The SDMC in July had formulated a policy for allowing shooting films under its jurisdiction. Under this new policy, filmmakers will have to seek permission for shooting and will also have to pay a fee of Rs 75,000 for shooting in parks, heritage buildings, office complexes, malls, or markets falling under the SDMC’s jurisdiction, officials said.

They will also have to deposit a security amount of Rs 25,000. Prior to this, there was no policy of the SDMC regarding film shooting. However, the New Delhi Municipal Council charges a fee from filmmakers for shooting in its area.