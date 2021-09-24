STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court reduces jail term of 'illiterate' man convicted for sodomising minor

Principal District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma said the testimony of the minor victim was of a 'sterling quality'.

Published: 24th September 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has upheld the conviction of a man for sodomising an eight-year-old but reduced his jail term from three years to 18 months, noting that he was about 19 years of age at the time of the incident, and is an illiterate person.

Dharmender had challenged the May 2019 judgment of a metropolitan magistrate whereby he was convicted under Section 377 (unnatural offences), sentenced to undergo imprisonment for three years, and directed to pay Rs 50,000 compensation to the victim.

Upholding the decision, Principal District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma said the testimony of the minor victim was of a 'sterling quality' and that there is nothing to suggest that the child witness was tutored or had an ulterior motive to falsely implicate the man.

The judge noted that it is a case where the convict "sodomised the minor boy and subjected him to extreme physical and mental pain".

"I find no merit in the appeal and same is accordingly dismissed and the conviction under Section 377 IPC is upheld," the judge stated in an order dated September 8.

The court then passed the order on his sentence on September 23.

The judge, however, lowered the jail term noting, "Keeping in mind that the appellant was about 19 years of age at the time of the incident, and he is an illiterate person, the sentence of rigorous imprisonment for three years is reduced to a period of 18 months.

" The convict, who is now a daily wager, has already served a jail term of eight months and 13 days, as per the judicial records.

He was sent to judicial custody in June 2008 and was released on bail in February 2009.

The sessions judge further said that he is not inclined to grant him the benefit of Section 4(1) of the Probation of Offenders Act.

This section provides for the release of certain offenders on probation.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on the evening of March 16, 2008, when Dharmender sexually assaulted the minor in a house in a village in West Delhi.

The eight-year-old victim was playing with water balloons, the convict took him away, gagged his mouth, and sexually assaulted him, as a result of which he experienced pain, according to his testimony.

The elder brother of the victim also corroborated his version.

He stated that his brother went to Dharmender's house to fill water in the balloons but after some time, he heard his cries, following which he disclosed that the convict did "some wrong thing with him".

Dharmender ran away from the spot, evaded arrest, and finally surrendered before the metropolitan magistrate, following which he was arrested on June 7, 2008.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi court sodomy
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp