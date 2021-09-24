STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Free education to kids who lost parents to Covid

The DoE has also said these students may be admitted under free education category immediately in the same school, if it is running on DDA or government allotted land. 

Published: 24th September 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Representational Image. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Thursday directed the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) in all schools and private and unaided schools situated on government or DDA land to cut the fees of all students who have lost parents to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Children who have become orphans or lost a parent after March 2020 either due to Covid-19 pandemic or otherwise need due attention to enable them continue their education in private unaided/aided recognised schools. In this connection all District DDEs are directed to ensure the continuation of education of all such students,” read an order issued by the Directorate of Education. 

The DoE has also said these students may be admitted under free education category immediately in the same school, if it is running on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) or government allotted land.

“Such students may also be treated as a student studying under Economically Weaker Section/Disadvantaged Group category and reimbursement may be claimed from the Directorate of Education, Delhi up to elementary level, and after 8th class such students may be guided/facilitated for admission in any government school for their uninterrupted further education,” read the document.

According to a recent Right to Information (RTI) response, a total of 5,640 children in the national capital have become orphans and 273 children have lost one parent due to Covid-19 the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Orphans
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp