Delhi: Free education to kids who lost parents to Covid

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday directed the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) in all schools and private and unaided schools situated on government or DDA land to cut the fees of all students who have lost parents to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Children who have become orphans or lost a parent after March 2020 either due to Covid-19 pandemic or otherwise need due attention to enable them continue their education in private unaided/aided recognised schools. In this connection all District DDEs are directed to ensure the continuation of education of all such students,” read an order issued by the Directorate of Education.

The DoE has also said these students may be admitted under free education category immediately in the same school, if it is running on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) or government allotted land.

“Such students may also be treated as a student studying under Economically Weaker Section/Disadvantaged Group category and reimbursement may be claimed from the Directorate of Education, Delhi up to elementary level, and after 8th class such students may be guided/facilitated for admission in any government school for their uninterrupted further education,” read the document.

According to a recent Right to Information (RTI) response, a total of 5,640 children in the national capital have become orphans and 273 children have lost one parent due to Covid-19 the pandemic.